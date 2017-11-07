REINZ appoints new Digital Product Manager

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 09:17

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Hamish Macdonald as its new Digital Products Manager.

Hamish comes from a strong commercial background in some of New Zealand’s most successful technology companies. His previous roles include Digital Product Specialist at Datacom and Global Development Manager at Trade Me.

As Digital Product Manager at REINZ, he provides product leadership to the array of products which REINZ offers their membership and other stakeholders in the real estate industry.

Commenting on this appointment Hamish says: "I like to define Product Management as the intersection of Technology, Business and Design. The aim is to create truly valuable digital products which are intuitive to use and provide a delightful experience. As REINZ has the most up-to-date and comprehensive property data in New Zealand, it is in the unique position to use this data to help real estate agents provide the best possible service to their clients. I look forward to working with agents, and other industry stakeholders, to fulfil this ambition."

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: "Hamish has a strong ethos that technology done well can improve people’s lives and the New Zealand economy. He possesses a strong business acumen and is passionate about building great digital products by involving users in the process of the creation and enhancement of data and digital products for the future. Hamish is enthusiastic about keeping abreast of the latest trends in product management and design thinking. We look forward to Hamish bringing this thinking to REINZ to support our members and the real estate industry using data and digital solutions."

Hamish has an MBA from The University of Auckland which he focused around innovation and technology. He wrote his final paper on the challenges for young New Zealand technology companies in retaining New Zealand ownership and exceeding $1 billion in market value. He has been very active in the New Zealand start-up community providing mentorship and voluntary work to help grow the local entrepreneurial eco-system.