Experts to weigh in on 'Sharing Economy' at PwC business breakfast

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 08:45

The last PwC Herald Talks business breakfast event for 2017 will see experts weigh in on Sharing Economy, and discuss how it is both disrupting the market and creating new opportunities. The thought provoking business networking event will be in Auckland, and marks the end of an outstanding roadshow series that brought events to Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

At Auckland’s SkyCity Theatre on Wednesday 15 November, business people will have a unique opportunity to gain insight into a complex topic that is becoming more and more relevant to a number of industries. More than just a seminar, guests are invited to network over a light breakfast and grow not only their knowledge, but their business connections too.

Sharing Economy refers to economic systems where services and assets are shared between private individuals, typically by means of the internet and facilitated by a third party. Uber and AirBnB are two well-known examples of such a system, both providing a platform for private transactions but do not own any vehicles or properties themselves.

Sharing economy business models have a strong millennial influence and a represent a shift in culture and both consumer and company behavior.

Nick Shewring, the co-founder of New Zealand’s national coworking and collaboration providers BizDojo, is the keynote speaker. His business works to connect people with coworking solutions that aren’t just inspiring and functional, but also the perfect culture and community fit.

Shewring is passionate about supporting individuals and their ideas, seeing coworking not just as a solution for workers in search of a home, but also as a way to improve economic outcomes through collaboration, shared aims, and increased connections between people.

Shewring will be joined by panellists Priti Ambani, Danu Abeysuriya, and Professor Christoph Schumacher.

Ambani is the co-founder of The Next Billion, an impact-driven enterprise that leverages the power of the ‘crowd’ to grant the increasing number of women-led enterprises access to growth opportunities. The company launched Globally Spotted, a discovery platform for smart and innovative women-led business from all over the world.

Abeysuriya is the CTO and co-founder of Rush Digital, who provide innovation technology solutions for large companies like Samsung, BBC, Sky TV and Fonterra. Since the specialist engineering studio was founded in 2010, it has grown to over 50 staff and the team is highly regarded within the industry.

Prof Schumacher is the Professor of Innovation and Economics at Massey University and Director of the Auckland Knowledge Exchange Hub. He specializes in game theory, with research interests in mathematical economics, machine learning, health economics, sports and economics and experimental game theory. He has published in top international journals such as the Journal of Health Economics, the European Journal of Marketing, and the Journal of Industrial Economics.

The events will have broadcaster Simon Dallow as MC, and New Zealand Herald’s Head of Business Fran O’Sullivan as panel adjudicator.

The PwC Herald Talks would not be possible without the support of sponsors; PwC, 2 degrees, Fonterra, Corporate Travel Management, Massey University, SkyCity, Ateed, New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB, along with furniture partner Nood.

The PwC Herald Talks series will return in 2018, with new events being announced in the new year.