E tu acknowledges Vector as power industry Living Wage leader

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 12:03

E tÅ« would like to congratulate Vector on joining the Living Wage Employer Accreditation programme and would encourage the firms in Vector’s supply chain to do likewise.

E tÅ« Industry Coordinator Communications, Joe Gallagher says Vector’s decision is likely to lift the profile of the Living Wage within the power sector as well as influence other firms to also make the same commitment.

"We have members at Vector and this is recognition of how important the Living Wage is for working people.

"Vector has also committed to paying its contract cleaning staff the Living Wage when that contract comes up for renewal next year, and that’s to be applauded," says Joe.

He says he also wants to see companies in Vector’s supply chain, which provide lines maintenance and other services, also embrace the Living Wage.

He says Vector is already speaking with its supply companies about this.

"We want to acknowledge Vector which has said they are already in conversation about this, and to encourage these suppliers to make the change.

"It’s important that large businesses recognise they can change the lives of their workers, including contract cleaners and Vector has proved this."