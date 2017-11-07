Generator NZ setting the standard with new executive space

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 12:04

New Zealand’s premium coworking operator, Generator, is set to take its unparalleled standard of service to the next level with the development of a luxurious new executive space in Takutai Square.

Located across three upper levels at 11 Britomart Place, the site will include two large premium boardrooms, an in-house café, and dual members-only private lounge bars - as well as private lift access, and the same exceptional concierge service which characterises each of Generator’s sites.

An elegant, yet contemporary fitout will be further enhanced by extensive sea views, which tenants will be able to enjoy from any of the site’s numerous balconies.

In addition to coworking spaces and capabilities, the new location will offer a raft of high-end serviced office options for residents seeking a greater level of privacy - with spaces designed to cater for teams of between five and 30 individuals.

Generator CEO and co-founder, Ryan Wilson, says that upon launch the Takutai Square space will be best in class, not just domestically but around the world - and that it will set a new standard for work spaces throughout New Zealand.

"Each and every aspect of the Generator experience has always been designed with the aim of providing that next level of service for our members. Spaces that are vibrant, aesthetically impressive, professional, and which are purpose-built to offer businesses the "perfect fit" space for them, whatever their needs.

"As New Zealand businesses continue to grow and shine on the world stage, they increasingly want the option of working out of this sort of world-class facility. There’s definite demand for a premium coworking and serviced office experience that reflects that global standing, and Takutai Square will deliver on that," concludes Wilson.

The pending launch of the new site continues a recent burst of growth for Generator - coming hot on the heels of the grand opening, last month, of its two new premium spaces within the GridAKL Wynyard Quarter Innovation Precinct Mason Brothers and 12 Madden Street.

The Takutai Square space will be available for tenancy from May 2018.