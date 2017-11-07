Adzuna recruits Fairfax to enter NZ online employment market

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 14:16

Adzuna, an employment website with more than 15 million monthly global users in 16 countries, is expanding into New Zealand.

Following rapid growth in Australia over the past three years and a successful partnership with Fairfax Media, Adzuna is joining forces with Fairfax to take the brand to the New Zealand market.

"We are thrilled to be extending our footprint to New Zealand, and are positive about the opportunities the strategic partnership with Fairfax can deliver," says Raife Watson, Chief Executive Officer of Adzuna Australia and Zealand.

"In Australia, our partnership with Fairfax continues to drive fresh job seekers to Adzuna by leveraging the company's online and print readership. Having access to this audience - made up of high quality talent and passive job seekers - gives us an advantage over our competitors, and we look to emulate this success in our partnership in New Zealand," Mr Watson says.

Adzuna is currently the fastest growing job aggregator in Europe and the third fastest in Australia.

Unlike traditional online job boards, Adzuna provides employers with a simple,

pay-per-performance mode and an accurate measurement system to give employers greater control and flexibility over budgets in a rapidly changing job market.

Adzuna collates and lists job ads from across the web and currently has more than 15,000 live job listings in New Zealand. Mr. Watson expects the number of listed jobs to increase steadily.

"We want to build on the success we have had in Australia and deliver quality candidates to businesses in New Zealand in a cost effective way that can be measured and constantly improved.

"Partnering with Fairfax in New Zealand is a win-win as they look to extend themselves into new opportunities and we look to make use of their depth and credibility," Mr Watson says.

Visit www.adzuna.co.nz now.