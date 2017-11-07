One office space remains in multi-million-dollar business park in Wigram

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 14:04

Investors and owner-occupiers are being targeted by the original developer of a multi-million-dollar light industrial multi-use business park in Christchurch.

Harvard Hub is situated just off the city’s Southern motorway in the heart of Wigram, only six kilometres from the Christchurch CBD.

It’s home to 22 individual units spread over five buildings catering for a wide range of businesses and the developers have just one first-floor executive space left on their books - on one of the last B5-zoned sites to be consented for office units outside the CBD.

Most units have been sold to owner-occupiers since the development launched in mid-2015, with the ‘connectivity’ of Wigram and continued growth of the nearby Landing retail complex and Wigram Skies residential development proving a huge drawcard.

The fact its located on a sun-soaked piece of flat, desirable land with key transport links including the $30m overpass linking southwest Christchurch to the central city and Blenheim Road means it’s been a ‘poster child’ for suburban business growth.

Paula Raine of Ray White Commercial said the development company had seen the potential for the site from the outset and existing businesses at Harvard Hub were "delighted" with their move onsite.

The mix of tenants includes Ray White Real Estate, Adidas, communications specialists Quasar Systems and long-established Foleys Plumbing alongside growing local firm Mainland Roofing.

Others such as HCB Technologies, and Wigram Dairy are joined by the hugely popular Meshino Café with its loyal client base of fans.

For those investors and owner-occupiers there’s the chance to own the very last space available -- all 275sqm of it with great views, heaps of natural light and the ability to be split into two separate tenancy areas.

It comes with fully-ducted air conditioning, six car parks and an impressive central stairway to draw in the clients. An incentivised sale package includes a generous fitout package of $115,000 +GST and a two-year leaseback providing an investor with an annual rental of $88,575 pa + GST and outgoings for two years from settlement date.

Ms Raine described the sale package as an "early Christmas present" for anyone who wanted to join the many successful businesses that call Harvard Hub home.

"The revitalisation of the Christchurch CBD is now well underway but there are many, many businesses contributing to the overall health and wellbeing of the city’s economy outside of the four avenues," she said.

"Some set up shop in what many think of as suburbia out of necessity following the earthquakes, then found that they flourished in their new settings and never wanted to go back to the CBD.

"The advantages of developments such as Harvard Hub are well-documented, including ease of access to transport systems, parking right outside their office doors and a real sense of community.

"The buildings themselves are brand new and built to cater for flexible office, retail and warehouse use.

"And close to the development you’ve got a full-size New World, childcare centre, and two more cafes and restaurants. Literally everything anyone needs is right on their doorstep."

The last office space is being marketed by joint sole agents Ray White Commercial, Glass Miles Commercial, and NAI Harcourts. Investors or owner/occupiers are invited to register their interest for a full Property Information Memorandum. A Deadline Private Treaty Sale closes at 4pm on Thursday 23 November 2017 (unless sold prior).