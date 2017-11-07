New ATEED Head of Major Events appointed

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 15:47

Stuart Turner, who has an extensive background in major events, has been appointed as Head of Major Events for Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED).

Turner has an extensive background in major events, and comes from his role as Head of EventScotland, overseeing a portfolio of more than 100 sporting and cultural events to help to raise Scotland’s international profile and boost the economy by attracting more visitors.

During his 10 years with EventScotland, he has led the development and evolution of Scotland’s national events strategy; led successful bids for Scotland to host international sporting events including world championships for swimming, gymnastics, track cycling, orienteering; has served as attaché to the Scottish team at Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games; and worked closely with Team Scotland at the 2008, 2010 and 2014 Ryder Cups.

ATEED General Manager Destination Steve Armitage says during the interview process Stuart demonstrated his strength in creating effective and cohesive teams that align strategy, planning and execution to great effect.

"As with most highly experienced major event professionals, Stuart has successfully operated in complex local and central government environments, demonstrating the value and benefits of major events to diverse stakeholders including politicians, citizens, visitors and the private sector."

Turner says "I believe that events have the ability to capture the imagination of the public and present a genuine opportunity to improve the quality of life for the people of Auckland both economically and culturally."

Turner has 30 years of experience in sports and events. He currently manages a team of 23 experienced event professionals, and says he is committed to building strong partnerships to achieve results.

Stuart will start at the beginning of February 2018.

"I have no doubt that Stuart will provide excellent leadership of ATEED’s major events team and work, as well as stewardship of Auckland as a great events city," says Steve Armitage.

Stuart steps into a role which has been occupied by Acting Head of Major Events, Charmaine Ngarimu since early 2015.

"On behalf of ATEED, I want to thank Charmaine for her leadership of the Major Events team during Auckland’s busiest major events season since ATEED’s inception," says Steve Armitage.

"She has put immense heart, hard work and energy into this area in the time she has been doing this role, and the rigour and discipline she has brought to this area of the business will be a lasting legacy to ATEED’s Major Events unit."