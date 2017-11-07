Eichardt's and The Grille named 'Luxury Hotel and Restaurant of the Year'

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 15:28

Kicking off the 2017 award season with aplomb, Queenstown’s Eichardt’s Private Hotel and waterfront restaurant The Grille were crowned ‘Luxury Hotel and Restaurant of the Year’ at the international Luxury Travel Guide Awards ceremony held in London last night.

The Luxury Travel Guide Awards champion the best of the best hotels, airline and tour operators in their respective fields, and this year’s awards saw an unprecedented number of shortlisted companies, providing strong competition in every category.

Winners across all categories are subject to the same rigorous assessment criteria to ensure only the most deserving winners are recognised on a global stage.

Eichardt’s owner Andrew Cox says the Eichardt’s team is thrilled to secure its latest accolade.

"Eichardt’s is no stranger to recognition but it’s wonderful to see our new restaurant The Grille backing up the experience visitors have come to expect from the group. Since opening late last year, The Grille has become a firm favourite with locals and travellers alike, offering up a locally-focussed menu of classic and more adventurous dining combined with an unbeatable lakeside outlook," says Cox.

The Grille (featuring a 130-seat restaurant, multi-purpose bar area and private wine room) sits in prime position overlooking Lake Wakatipu and boasts the best lakeside views in Queenstown. The restaurant’s tempting menu of authentic, local dishes and sophisticated wine and cocktail list is no surprise given Executive Chef Will Eaglesfield’s reputation as mastermind behind some of the tastiest menus in New Zealand and abroad.

The Grille, part of the Imperium Collection, joins an impressive list of names under the group’s banner including Eichardt's Bar, The Spire Hotel, No5 Church Lane, Eichardt’s Private Hotel and its recent addition the $10,000-per night Penthouse.

Eichardt’s is Queenstown’s premiere luxury accommodation featuring expansive views over Lake Wakatipu and its surrounding mountain ranges. The hotel’s opulent suites invite guests to soak up a sense of quiet before exploring one of the world’s truly remarkable locations.

For more information visit

http://www.eichardtsdining.com/thegrille/

http://www.eichardts.com/