Chch City Council offering one hour's free parking in CBD

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 09:18

Christchurch City Council is offering one hour’s free parking in its six off-street parking facilities over the summer months, starting from this Friday.

Christchurch's city centre is getting busier as more businesses open.

"In the lead up to Christmas we want to encourage people to come into the city centre and check out the new shops, restaurants, bars and cafes,’’ says Christchurch City Council Transport Operations Manager Aaron Haymes.

"This summer is shaping up to be a busy one for the central city with several key commercial developments opening so residents and visitors will have lots to explore and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to do that.

"As the city gets busier, there is going to be increasing demand for short stay parking. To help cater for that demand, we're going to convert all our off-street facilities from long stay parking sites to short stay parking. That is going to result in 154 additional short stay car parks," Mr Haymes says.

The free hour of parking will be available at the Council’s Lichfield Street Car Park building, which opens on Friday, and at the Art Gallery Car Park building (entrance off Gloucester Street).

People using the metered sites at the Council’s Rolleston Avenue, New Regent Street, Worcester Street and Aldersgate car parks will also be able to take advantage of the offer.

- The free parking offer is available for the next four months. The offer is redeemable once a day, per vehicle.

Find out more about how the offer works: https://ccc.govt.nz/transport/parking/carpark/