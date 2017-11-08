Counties Power offers scholarship to local bright sparks

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 09:40

Local lines company Counties Power has launched a scholarship programme.

The Counties Power Scholarship is open to students who are enrolled in 2018 for second or third year study in a Bachelor of Engineering Technology (Electrical) at either Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT) or Wintec.

Counties Power Chief Executive Judy Nicholl says the company is excited to support local students through the initiative.

"I’m thrilled to announce this new scholarship for a budding electrical engineer. We’re seeking local applicants with an aptitude for engineering, design and problem solving who have a passion for working within the innovative power industry in one of the fastest growing power networks in the country. We look forward to supporting the successful applicant in their study and helping to nurture their career aspirations."

The scholarship consists of a $3,000 award each year towards fees, vacation employment and work experience at Counties Power during the summer break periods. The applicant may also have the option of potential employment at Counties Power after the completion of their study.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must have successfully completed year one of a Bachelor of Engineering Technology (Electrical), be enrolled in 2018 for Bachelor of Engineering Technology (Electrical) at MIT or Wintec with a specialisation in Power Engineering (electives taken from year 2 onwards) and must be eligible for employment in New Zealand.

Applicants can apply via countiespower.com/jobs by 27th November 2017