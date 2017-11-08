Emirates announce exotic new destinations for NZ travellers

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 09:40

Building on the success of the initial phase of their partnership, Emirates and flydubai has announced 16 additional destinations to which Emirates’ passengers will be able travel on a single ticket.

The new, expanded network now includes sought-after destinations such as Zanzibar, Kathmandu and Kilimanjaro.

New Zealand travellers can book through www.emirates.com/nz , Emirates’ Contact Centre, or via travel agents for flights from today.

Emirates President Sir Tim Clark said: "We are thrilled with the positive response from travellers. Nearly 14,000 sectors have been ticketed during the first week of operation, surpassing our expectations.

"This partnership is an unprecedented opportunity for both airlines to unleash the combined power of their networks, offering travellers greater choice and flexibility when planning their trips. We want to make exploring the world as friendly and as convenient as possible."

flydubai Chief Executive Officer Ghaith Al Ghaith said: "The many benefits of Dubai’s international aviation hub have been recognised by travellers who have already shown that they are keen to explore the world together. Today’s announcement will allow them to discover another 16 destinations as well as enjoy the unique personality of each airline."

New codeshare destinations:

- Bratislava (Slovakia)

- Chittagong (Bangladesh)

- Djibouti (Djibouti)

- Dushanbe (Tajikistan)

- Hargeisa (Somalia)

- Istanbul - Sabiha Gokcen (Turkey)

- Kathmandu (Nepal)

- Kilimanjaro (Tanzania)

- Mattala Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka)

- Makhachkala (Russia)

- Podgorica (Montenegro)

- Sylhet (Bangladesh)

- Ufa (Russia)

- Voronezh (Russia)

- Yerevan (Armenia)

- Zanzibar (Tanzania)

Emirates and flydubai will continue to offer a travel experience reflective of each other’s brand. For bookings under the codeshare, Emirates passengers will receive complimentary meals and the Emirates checked baggage allowance on flights operated by flydubai in both Business and Economy.

Connecting via Dubai’s ultra-modern hub offers a smooth transfer experience and under the partnership, passengers will benefit from a reduced minimum connection time (MCT) between Emirates’ home in Terminal 3 and flydubai’s in Terminal 2 of 120 minutes.

More benefits for frequent flyers

Emirates Skywards members can earn Skywards miles and Skywards Tier Miles on codeshare flights as per the existing Skywards mileage programme.

In addition to the Emirates free checked baggage allowance, Skywards Premium members can also enjoy their extra checked baggage allowances of 20kg (Platinum members), 16kg (Gold members) and 12kg (Silver members) on codeshare flights operated by flydubai.

Skywards Silver, Gold and Platinum members travelling on codeshare flights can access flydubai’s Business Check-in counters and receive priority tags.

Further benefits for members of each airlines’ frequent flyer and loyalty programmes will be announced in due course.