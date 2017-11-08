Farmers goes niche in Newmarket

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 10:58

Farmers is about to open not one, but two, new outlets in the premier Auckland shopping district of Newmarket - and both will be very unique compared to the department store’s usual offering.

Farmers Newmarket store is now closed as SCentre Group redevelop the site for a new Mall including Farmers. The two new interim stores that open shortly will each specialise in key areas of the businesses usual range of products.

The first location, opening on Broadway on November 11, is a new-format specialty store, ‘Farmers For You’. With selected cosmetics brands and a range of perfumes, lingerie and hosiery, the store is set to become a go-to destination for customers keen to immerse themselves in all things beauty. Featuring an impressive new NYX Professional Makeup offer, the shop also has multiple cosmetic bars complete with selfie mirrors and phone chargers, perfect for those Instagram-worthy snaps as customers experiment with a new look.

This temporary store will also have a much larger fragrance offering, including a cubby wall where customers can better browse the perfume testers.

Products stocked at Farmers For You include some of New Zealand’s biggest natural beauty brands, such as Trilogy, Antipodes and Snowberry, as well as Australian favourites Natio, Sukin and Bondi Sands. The store will also be a leading stockist of emerging New Zealand brand Ethique, a collection of beauty bars with natural ingredients and sustainable packaging.

Lingerie brands available at the new concept store include Calvin Klein, Jockey, Bonds, Heidi Klum Intimates, Berlei, Honey Vegas and Nancy Ganz. Socks and hosiery from the likes of Columbine, Voodoo and Levante complete the store’s offering.

Meanwhile, Farmers second interim store in Newmarket will be a Farmers HOME Concept Store. Focusing purely on the department store’s popular home range, it will join existing Farmers HOME outlets in Albany, Christchurch and Palmerston North when it opens on December 1.