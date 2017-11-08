Monthly Inflation Gauge: Murmurings?

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 12:46

Prices in the ANZ Monthly Inflation Gauge lifted 0.2% m/m in October and are up 2.7% y/y. The Underlying Ex-housing Gauge increased 0.2% in the month and is up 1.0% y/y, still low, but the highest annual increase in almost three years.

The transport group made the largest upwards contribution in October, driven by a seasonal increase in airfares. A smattering of lifts was also apparent across the recreational and cultural group.

ANZ Chief Economist Cameron Bagrie said, "The non-housing groups did the heavy lifting in October. The 0.2% lift in the ex-housing gauge is the third such lift in six months, with the quarterly movement in this gauge now up 0.5%. That is the strongest increase since October 2013. That implies a murmuring of broadening price pressures, although 0.5% is hardly something to get overly excited about just yet.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty about the path of aggregate inflation. We continue to eye movement at the subcomponent level of our gauge. There are indeed more increases than a few months ago, but it’s hardly a defining trend or strong undercurrent at this stage."

Additional detail:

- Quarterly growth in the headline gauge remained stable at 0.8%.

- Quarterly growth lifted from 0.4% to 0.5% for the Underlying Ex-housing Gauge - the highest since October 2013.

- Both the headline and Underlying Ex-housing Gauges lifted 0.2% m/m in seasonally adjusted terms.

- Of the 36 subcomponents in the Gauge, 14 rose, one fell and 21 remained unchanged.