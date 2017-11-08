Internet of Things 'crucial for digital transformation'

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 12:57

Businesses need to look at the implications of digital transformation in order to survive, Vodafone Enterprise Director Ken Tunnicliffe says.

Speaking at the IDC Internet of Things Conference in Auckland today, Ken said the implications of technology changes are often much deeper and more profound than what you see on the surface.

"Industry, technology and human behaviour are conspiring to create a perfect storm of change," said Ken. "Like artificial intelligence and virtual reality, the Internet of Things is a rapidly emerging trend for digital transformation that many businesses need to factor into their survival strategies."

The conference follows the recent publishing by Vodafone of the 5th annual Internet of Things (IoT) Barometer Report, which stated that 74% of companies globally agree that digital transformation is impossible without IoT.

NB-IoT is a low power, wide area network (LPWAN) technology that operates in licenced spectrum and offering benefits such as minimal interference, compared to other LPWAN technologies that operate in unlicensed spectrum.

LTE-M is specially designed for IoT applications and devices that require larger amounts of data throughput and therefore more power, such as smart electricity metres and connected vehicles.

Vodafone Technology Director Tony Baird said there are many LPWA networks available, but NB-IoT is clearly the premium technology choice.

"These new technologies are set to transform industries like agriculture, horticulture and transport as they work to drive efficiencies and boost productivity.

"We are backing NB-IoT because is supported by more than 40 of the world’s largest mobile operators plus many more suppliers and innovators that serve the majority of the global IoT market. It is built to a global standard to guarantee security, interoperability, scalability, quality of service and longevity.

"Vodafone is committed to supporting its Enterprise customers to make the most of what IoT has to offer," said Tony.