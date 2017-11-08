It's time - new focus on safely managing hazardous substances

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 13:55

On 1 December the Health and Safety at Work (Hazardous Substances) Regulations 2017 will come into force. The aim is to reduce both the immediate harm to people and longer-term illness caused by hazardous substances in the workplace.

It’s no small matter. A hazardous substance is any product or chemical that has explosive, flammable, oxidising, toxic or corrosive properties - and they’re everywhere. Around one in three New Zealand workplaces use, manufacture, handle or store them. This includes factories, farmers and growers, as well as printers, collision repairers, hairdressers and retailers. They are in commonly used products such as fuels and LPG, solvents, cleaning solutions and agrichemicals.

"Used safely, hazardous substances can contribute to the nation’s economic growth and prosperity," WorkSafe’s General Manager Operations and Specialist Services Brett Murray says, "but they also pose real risks to the people working with or around them.

"The harm from inhaling toxic vapours or having contact with some substances is often unseen. Workers may be unaware they are being exposed, and the effects of exposure may not be seen for many years."

"It’s time this changed," says Mr Murray. "The Regulations bring an expectation on all those working with hazardous substances to know what those substances are, the risks they pose and how to manage those risks."

"If you use or store these substances, you need to look at what has changed under the new Regulations to ensure you are meeting your obligations to protect workers," Mr Murray says.

As well as looking at what is changing, Mr Murray says people need to remember there is already legislation in place they should be complying with.

"If you are following the current rules, you may only need to do a few things differently, but now is the ideal time to review your management of hazardous substances and ensure you are doing your duty to protect people from harm."

Businesses will already be familiar with the HSWA approach to managing work-related health and safety risks. From 1 December this includes hazardous substances. It’s another step in helping to ensure our people get home healthy and safe.

WorkSafe’s website has information, guidance and FAQs. Its online Hazardous Substances Toolbox has tools to help. You can also subscribe to the Hazardous Substances Update.

The Health and Safety at Work (Hazardous Substances) Regulations 2017 are available on the New Zealand Legislation website.