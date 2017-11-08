Coca-Cola to shout free non-alcoholic drinks this summer

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 14:59

Whether you put your hand up, or it’s your turn to get behind the wheel for your mates, being the designated driver definitely has its perks with Coca-Cola shouting free non-alcoholic drinks in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch this summer.

Coca-Cola’s Designated Driver programme is designed to reward people for making safe and responsible choices while enjoying a night out this festive season. The programme celebrates those who step up as the designated driver for their mates.

Building on last year’s successful pilot in Auckland and Wellington, Designated Driver has now grown to Hamilton and Christchurch and over 200 participating bars and restaurants.

"We want to encourage people to get out and about this summer with their friends and family, while reinforcing the importance of having a safe ride home. The Coca-

Cola Designated Driver programme helps to remove the perception that if you don’t have an alcoholic beverage you can’t join in on the fun," says Sandhya Pillay, Coca-Cola Oceania Country Manager.

Designated drivers simply TXT ‘driver’ to 345 to receive three mobile coupons to be redeemed for free beverages from the Coca-Cola portfolio including Coke, Coke No Sugar and the Schweppes range.

The campaign from November to January is being run with the support of Auckland Transport and Hospitality New Zealand.

Auckland Transport Walking, Cycling and Safety Manager, Kathryn King says, "Road safety is always a big concern for us, particularly over the summer period when people are travelling to visit family, friends and enjoy the great hospitality of our Auckland bars and restaurants.

We know that alcohol is the second biggest contributing factor to road crashes in the region and we won’t hesitate to support Coca-Cola in this campaign to reward people for making safe choices while drinking."

Hospitality New Zealand has once again come onboard to endorse the programme. "We supported this initiative last year and it’s great to see it rolled out again for the 2017 summer. We are huge advocates for responsible drinking and this campaign is all about ensuring people can socialise with friends and family and get home safely during the festive season," says Hospitality New Zealand CEO, Vicki Lee.

According to the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA), alcohol is the second biggest contributing factor to road crashes in New Zealand. At 250 micrograms per litre of breath, the current legal limit for drivers 20 years or older, the NZTA says drivers are twice as likely to have a crash as a driver with a zero-blood alcohol level.1

"Designated drivers are the true unsung heroes on our roads and we’re grateful to have the support and endorsement of our partners to help spread this positive message even further," Pillay says.

The Designated Driver campaign has been modelled on the same initiative now entering its 10th year in the UK as part of a wider push by the British Department of Transport that has seen the number of people killed in drink driving accidents reduce by over three quarters.