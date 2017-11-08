Summary of Hamilton City Council Finance Committee meeting

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 15:27

Hamilton City Council’s Finance Committee considered monitoring and annual reports from a range of sectors yesterday.

The annual report from Waikato Regional Airport Ltd (WRAL), of which the Council is a 50 per cent shareholder, detailed an improved financial result and growth in passenger numbers, particularly in the Hamilton to Christchurch market. The company also delivered a shareholder dividend for the first time in some years.

Other annual reports were received from the New Zealand Local Government Funding Agency, Accessible Properties NZ Ltd, Civic Financial Services Ltd, Innovation Waikato Ltd and Waikato Local Authority Shared Services (LASS).

A report from H3 Group, which manages venues and events for the city including Claudelands Events Centre, FMG Stadium and Seddon Park highlighted a big year for events across all facilities, including the sellout Chiefs v British and Irish Lions rugby match.

The full agenda and reports are available on the Council’s website Hamilton.govt.nz.