Summary of Hamilton City Council Finance Committee meeting

|
[ login or create an account ]
Hamilton City Council’s Finance Committee considered monitoring and annual reports from a range of sectors yesterday.
The annual report from Waikato Regional Airport Ltd (WRAL), of which the Council is a 50 per cent shareholder, detailed an improved financial result and growth in passenger numbers, particularly in the Hamilton to Christchurch market. The company also delivered a shareholder dividend for the first time in some years.
Other annual reports were received from the New Zealand Local Government Funding Agency, Accessible Properties NZ Ltd, Civic Financial Services Ltd, Innovation Waikato Ltd and Waikato Local Authority Shared Services (LASS).
A report from H3 Group, which manages venues and events for the city including Claudelands Events Centre, FMG Stadium and Seddon Park highlighted a big year for events across all facilities, including the sellout Chiefs v British and Irish Lions rugby match.
The full agenda and reports are available on the Council’s website Hamilton.govt.nz.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.