Bupa spokesperson issues statement on treatment of resident

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 16:05

- Bupa regrets distress the resident endured and apologises to the family. The care of our residents is our highest priority, and we treat these matters very seriously.

- We are privileged to care for more than 5,000 residents across New Zealand every day and acknowledge the responsibility that comes with that, which we do not take lightly.

- We are continuing to review the ruling. We do acknowledge that there were some instances and aspects where we should have done better.

- We have installed shading to skylights in the home to minimise heat from the sun, which is currently being monitored. We have worked to put better practices and policies in place for our residents including improved management of continence care.

- We realise that these improvements to practice in no way make up for the standard of care delivered in this instance, but we are taking all possible steps to demonstrate learnings from this incident.