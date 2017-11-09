Breakers rekindle partnership with Burger King

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 08:05

The SKYCITY Breakers are reunited with a familiar partner, with news today that Burger King has returned as the official Quick Service Restaurant sponsor of the club, effective immediately.

The new partnership rekindles a long association that dates to the club’s first season in the Australian National Basketball League, back in 2003.

SKYCITY Breakers General manager Dillon Boucher is delighted to join forces with a brand that already has such a strong association with basketball.

"This is great news for the club and great news for Breaker Nation as we join forces once again with an excellent brand in Burger King. BK has a great reputation as a fresh and innovative promoter around sporting partnerships and entertainment, we look forward to working with them in the weeks and months ahead."

John Hunter, BK CEO, says the partnership is not just about winning on the court, something the team has been doing reasonably well so far this season, with a 6 and 1 record heading into Thursday night’s top of the table clash with Perth at Spark Arena.

"The team has got away to a flying start to the season but for us it is not all about winning. The reason we partner is because we buy into the Breakers culture of being an active part of the community. As big organisations we have a responsibility to make a positive contribution to the communities we operate in."

The similarities don’t end there though.

"We are a values led company, and Burger King shares a very similar set of values to the Breakers, that is why the sponsorship is such a good fit."

Boucher says Breaker Nation fans will have to wait and see what is in store in regards game day activations and promotions, but promises fun for the fans who turn up to support the team.

"We have been working closely with Burger King to make this announcement happen in time for our game against Perth on Thursday night and will continue to work closely with the BK team to make sure that our fans enjoy the partnership as much as we do. As they say, watch this space!"

Burger King can point to recent campaigns such as Joe Parkers ‘Road to the Title’ and the upcoming partnership around New Zealand Cricket’s T20 series as great examples of how BK can enhance the entertainment experience for fans.

BK already has a strong association with basketball, with their support of the BK 3 x 3 National Basketball Tour, and 11 of their sites having basketball courts alongside restaurants.