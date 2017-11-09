The Warehouse Group set to join PartPay platform

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 09:09

Good news for online shoppers! Consumers are now able to purchase goods from The Warehouse and Torpedo7 online with the opportunity to break payments into smaller, more manageable amounts while still receiving their purchases right away.

A trial partnership between New Zealand owned and operated instalment payment provider PartPay and The Warehouse Group has just launched.

The Warehouse Group Chief Information and Digital Officer Timothy Kasbe says there is a growing trend towards online shopping and customers appreciate having flexible payment options. "We think this will be well-received by customers who can now have greater flexibility over managing payments, particularly around key calendar dates for families like Christmas and Back to School, at no additional cost to them.

"We’re pleased to partner with a New Zealand company to be able to deliver this service to our customers."

Mr Kasbe said the Group was working hard to improve its digital offering.

"For example we are working with New Zealand Post to simplify the delivery process with our new product Shipmate, offering unlimited deliveries for a single fee across all our brands - The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Torpedo 7 and Noel Leeming."

PartPay director and founder John O’Sullivan believes innovative retail platforms that incorporate payment instalments are prepared for the future. Payment instalment solutions like PartPay are entirely customer centric, both in terms of their simplicity and convenience and enabling customers the ability to use their money in a smarter way. "Traditionally consumers can turn to traditional forms of finance when they purchase but PartPay gives consumers another option to spread the cost which doesn’t charge transaction fees or interest. Retailers like The Warehouse Group are seeing the business and customer benefits and they’re embracing the technology."

PartPay began rolling out across New Zealand online retailers in May 2017. For more information visit www.partpay.co.nz/.