Three more women join K3 Legal's senior ranks

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 11:51

K3 Legal has appointed Helen Edwards as a director, while Julie Ding and Joy Yan have both been made associates.

A third of the firm’s directors are now women, and more than half of K3 Legal’s overall team.

"We are committed to providing our clients with the best possible legal representation," says K3 Director Mark Kirkland. "But, not only that, we believe in promoting talent and demonstrating gender equality and these three appointments reflect those criteria which are fundamental to our ongoing success."

Helen has 14 years of experience both in New Zealand and in the United Kingdom providing top level commercial advice for large and small financial institutions and private clients. She specialises in commercial, corporate, finance and property law matters and is assisting with litigation in all those areas.

Recently Helen worked on private equity investments, complex property transactions, IT contracts, drafting an entire suite of transactional documents for a finance institution, shareholder agreements and constitutional work. She particularly enjoys the challenge of finely tuning complex commercial contracts.

Helen spent five years in London and joined K3 Legal upon her return to New Zealand in 2013. In addition to her busy workload, Helen lectures part-time at Unitec in Commercial Law and Business Entities.

Julie Ding joined K3 Legal in July 2015 as part of the litigation team after working primarily in criminal, family and civil litigation. She has appeared in the District and High Courts as lead and junior counsel on various complex civil, commercial and family disputes as well as maintaining her criminal litigation practice as a legal aid provider, approved by the Ministry of Justice.

Fluent in English and Mandarin, Julie enjoys working within the court system and on the challenges litigation presents and is always motivated to achieve the best result for her clients.

Joy Yan has worked with K3 Legal since early 2015. Her areas of expertise include employment, immigration, commercial business and property acquisition. She has successfully helped numerous clients resolve employment relationship disputes and has also been frequently recognised by her migrant clients for her outstanding achievements in obtaining visas for them.

With her promotion to Associate, Joy is enthusiastic to use her wide knowledge and experience in immigration, employment, commercial and property to continue serving clients at K3 Legal.

Joy also lectures part time at Unitec on Employment Relations and Legislation.