Vodafone delighted at Equal Pay awards nomination

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 20:06

Vodafone is honoured to have been nominated in tonight’s 2017 YWCA Equal Pay Awards held in Auckland, after implementing initiatives to address equal pay in New Zealand.

The event drew industry leaders from around the country to the ANZ Centre to celebrate individuals, teams and companies for their outstanding achievements in this important area over the past year.

Vodafone Human Resources Director, Antony Welton, said the company was pleased with its nomination.

"I’m extremely proud of what we’ve achieved as a team over the last few years, and it was a fantastic opportunity for us to celebrate those achievements together. We are delighted to be in such distinguished company," Antony said.

The Vodafone New Zealand Human Resources team were acknowledged for their dedication in implementing initiatives, processes, practices, cultural intent and commitment to address equal pay.

Vodafone’s Head of HR Centres of Expertise Katie Williams said that the mission to create a more gender inclusive workplace and to champion equal pay is vital in New Zealand.

"Making sure that men and women are paid the same for their job when compared against jobs of a similar size is one thing, but it’s important that our practices and policies are sustainable to future-proof for long-term success.

"Vodafone believes our focus on both gender balance and on pay that is free from discrimination will deliver equal pay for women, and help us realise our ambition to be the best employer of women by 2025," Katie said.