ZB Homes take top ranking on 2017 Deloitte Fast 50

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 20:59

Waikato and Bay of Plenty based residential home builders ZB Homes have taken the number one ranking on this year’s Deloitte Fast 50 index with an impressive 1583% revenue growth over the past three years. This is the first time in the history of the index that a construction business has taken the top slot.

Digital money lender Moola.co.nz (1013%), educational advising consultants Crimson Education (1005%), online payments company Pushpay (914%) and ethically and environmentally friendly painters Carus Group (718%) round out this year’s top five fastest growing companies in New Zealand.

The annual Deloitte Fast 50 index, announced tonight at the Deloitte Festival of Growth, ranks businesses experiencing rapid revenue growth over three years and sets the benchmark for high growth businesses in New Zealand.

The 2017 national Rising Star Award winner, which recognises early stage companies who don’t yet qualify for the index, is content measurement company Parrot Analytics. Runners-up, labeled Rising Star "ones to watch", are social enterprise Eat My Lunch, organic feminine hygiene products maker Organic Initiative and mineral extractor Avertana.

Iconic Kiwi tech pioneers of cloud-based accounting software Xero have taken number one ranking on this year’s inaugural Master of Growth index with 657% revenue growth over the past five years, followed by global distributor of consumer electronic products Protempo (608%) and self-service payment technology company Invenco Group (386%).

Introduced this year, the Master of Growth index ranks the 20 fastest growing established businesses achieving longer term sustained growth. It ranks businesses starting from a larger revenue base, and over five years of revenue growth.

Deloitte Private Partner Bill Hale says the Fast 50 programme, now in its 17th year, is more than just another business awards programme.

"The Deloitte Fast 50 is an active community of intrepid business trailblazers looking to achieve great things for their companies," says Mr Hale.

"It does more than just rank New Zealand’s fifty fastest growing businesses. It celebrates business success and growth across the spectrum - from early stage companies to mature businesses - on a regional and national stage," he adds.

"The high level of diversity celebrated today at the Deloitte Festival of Growth shows any type of business, from anyplace in New Zealand, can do well with the right approach. It is great to see these companies thriving by capitalising on their points of difference and executing on their plans. A common theme is that they are all strong across strategy, capability and commitment, but focus on finding a point of difference and nailing it in that niche," concludes Mr Hale.

To learn more about the Deloitte Fast 50 programme, the Deloitte Festival of Growth, and all of this year’s winning companies, go to www.fast50.co.nz.