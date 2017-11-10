Westland Mayor issues statement on Ocean Outfall project

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 08:43

I am aware of concerns that have been raised by whitebaiters over the years about Westland Milk Products’ treated wastewater discharges into the Hokitika River. This has caused concern principally in the whitebait season which coincides with peak production cycles at the factory.

Westland Milk Products has been in discussions with Westland District Council for a number of months now on an ocean outfall proposal which would alleviate these issues. Westland Milk Products has worked with Council staff regarding land access agreements for road alignment work necessary for the outfall pipe. Planning is underway to confirm estimates of the cost of the project to allow the Westland Milk Products Board of Directors to consider the capital expenditure needed. My understanding is that will occur in early 2018 with a view to completing the project by early 2021.

In my opinion, Westland Milk Products aims to be a good corporate citizen and works hard to minimise risks to the environment. I would encourage the public’s patience regarding this issue as I believe the ocean outfall presents mutual benefits.

Kind regards,

Bruce Smith Mayor

BS/MB