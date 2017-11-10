Russell McVeagh wins pan-Asia Gender Diversity Award

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 08:24

The leading law firm has been named winner of 'Best Gender Diversity Initiative by National Firm' at last night's IFLR Euromoney Legal Media Group Asia Women in Business Law Awards, held in Hong Kong.

Russell McVeagh senior partner and board member Sarah Armstrong said the award highlights the firm's success in implementing and supporting diversity and inclusion initiatives and progress of its long-term, firm-wide Diversity Project, launched in 2014.

Accepting the Award, HR Director Lesley Elvidge said, "We are delighted to have been recognised for our progress in creating a diverse and inclusive working environment, and have worked hard to continue implementing new and exciting initiatives that we are passionate about.

"It is evident that the firm's commitment in this area is bringing about positive change, and while there is still much work to be done and room for further growth, we are thrilled to be recognised with this win for our efforts at an international level and up against top firms from across Asia."

As part of the firm's Diversity Project, the initiatives implemented include: a Diversity Working Group which has been a catalyst in providing staff with a 'voice', the launch of a new parental leave policy, publishing the firm's first Corporate Social Responsibility Report, continued commitment to training and development programmes for staff of all levels and the implementation and encouragement to take advantage of flexible working technology. In addition, Russell McVeagh manages and supports regular events such as 'Supper Club' and 'Breakfast Club' which provide a networking and professional development group for female lawyers and professionals.

Russell McVeagh was included as finalists in seven of the Asia-wide award categories - the most of any New Zealand firm, with Ms Armstrong recognised as a finalist in the Best in Dispute Resolution category following her recent win of Disputes Star of the Year for New Zealand at the Asialaw Asia-Pacific Dispute Resolution Awards 2017 in September.

"It has been excellent to see these exceptional women and leading firms recognised and I am delighted to have been named a finalist amongst such a high calibre of dispute resolution specialists from across the region. Congratulations to all of the winners and nominees," said Ms Armstrong.

The firm's win comes after being named IFLR New Zealand Law Firm of the Year 2017 and recognised with a special Highly Commended accolade at the Diversity Awards NZ Gala Dinner earlier this year.

The Awards celebrate the advancement of women in the legal profession throughout Asia and Australasia, as well as highlighting the best initiatives for innovation, gender diversity, work-life balance, pro bono work and talent management.