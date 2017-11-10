Air New Zealand named top airline in Oceania

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 09:02

Air New Zealand has been named Best Airline in Oceania at the Future Travel Experience Asia Awards.

The awards, which recognise customer experience and innovation leadership, were presented at the Future Travel Experience Asia Expo 2017 in Singapore which was attended by more than 2,000 air transport and travel industry leaders.

Air New Zealand Chief Digital Officer Avi Golan says it’s terrific for the airline to be recognised for its ongoing efforts to enhance the customer experience through innovation.

"We have been investing heavily in innovation to make the travel experience more seamless for customers. This includes recently starting to trial Inflight Wi-Fi on the airline’s long-haul Boeing 777-300 aircraft, introducing Oscar the artificial intelligence chatbot to assist with customer queries, our award winning Airband product for unaccompanied minors and the popular coffee ordering feature on our mobile app."

"We are also continuing to explore the potential of new and emerging technologies, including augmented reality and robotics to enhance the customer experience as part of our aspiration to become the world’s best digital airline," says Mr Golan.

Air New Zealand was named 2018 Airline of the Year by leading international aviation website AirlineRatings.com late last week and the Top Airline in the World by prestigious US magazine Condé Nast Traveler in its 30th annual Readers’ Choice Awards last month.