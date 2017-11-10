Major makeover complete for Newmarket's Teed St

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 09:21

The footpaths have been widened, new native trees and shrubs have been planted, bio-retention rain gardens are in place, a Ray Haydon sculpture installed, along with new furniture to relax in with more outdoor dining areas than the street has ever seen before.

The much-anticipated upgrade to Teed St, which started in May 2017, was part of the Waitemata Local Board’s Newmarket Laneways Plan, designed to improve footpath widths and enable easier pedestrian movement along and across the street.

Newmarket Business Association CEO, Mark Knoff-Thomas said he is delighted with the outcome.

"Obviously major projects like this cause noise, disruption and changes to normal routines. However, now that it’s all finished, we are very focused on getting back to normal as quickly as possible. We really want people to come and have a look and enjoy the new streetscape.

"From a shoppers’ perspective, the footpaths are the most dramatic difference. On the northern side of the street the footpaths have gone from 1.6 metres to 3.8 metres wide, and on the north-facing southern side from 2.3 metres to 5.5 metres. This means you no longer have to squeeze past cars, so it’s definitely going to make a positive impact to the area.

"We are very grateful to our businesses and consumers for their patience, and hope that everyone can now get on and enjoy the upgraded street. We’re heading into the busiest shopping time of the year and think shoppers will really enjoy this new space," concludes Mark.

There is still plenty of street parking, as well as the nearby Rialto carpark which can be accessed via Kent Street.