Pacific Edge named 20th in Deloitte Fast50

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 10:26

The team at Dunedin cancer diagnostics company, Pacific Edge, is celebrating today after being named the 20th fastest growing company in the Deloitte Fast50 Awards, coming in with 324% growth in revenue over three years, and is the only healthcare company to feature.

Pacific Edge is the first company in the world to offer a suite of molecular diagnostic tests which cover all areas of the clinical pathway for bladder cancer. Since commencing commercial sales in 2013, it has consistently increased year-on-year revenue growth, reflecting ever increasing demand for its simple to use, non-invasive and effective bladder cancer diagnostics technology, Cxbladder.

Backed by a growing library of peer reviewed clinical papers, urologists and clinicians are recognising the validity and utility of this new technology and uptake is increasing, particularly in Pacific Edge’s primary market, the United States, and its home market in New Zealand.

The combination of its novel technology, focus on clinical validation and careful targeting of key customers has seen Pacific Edge achieve triple-digit growth for the past three years.

CEO of Pacific Edge, David Darling, said: "We are delighted to be included in the Deloitte Fast50 index. It is a great recognition for the hard work and dedication of our team over the last few years.

"What is especially rewarding is that we have successfully developed a world leading suite of diagnostic tests using an innovative new technology and are now monetising these great products for our shareholders.

"From the beginning we have been focused on enabling better care and outcomes for patients by providing more effective, highly accurate and non-invasive tests which allow for more informed decision making by clinicians. Use of our Cxbladder products is resulting in a reduction in the total number of procedures and a lower number of invasive procedures and therefore, a lower cost and better allocation of limited healthcare resources.

"The most exciting thing for Pacific Edge is the traction we are gaining in the US, the world’s largest healthcare market and the recognition we are receiving from urologists around the world who are great advocates for our technology. We are still in the early stages of our commercial journey and we see a bright future ahead of us."