Tower's Kaikoura and Edgecumbe claims finalised by early 2018

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 12:43

Tower has settled 90% of Kaikoura claims, over 20% ahead of the industry average of 69%

Thanks to a claims team established to provide dedicated support to Tower customers affected by the Kaikoura earthquake, Tower has finalised 100% of motor claims, 100% of contents claims and 82% of over-cap house claims.

Tower is also managing claims on behalf of EQC and has closed 99% of under-cap contents claims and 86% of under-cap house claims for EQC customers.

Tower customers impacted by the Kaikoura earthquake can be confident they will have their claims finalised by early 2018.

Edgecumbe recovery well underway with most customers back at home for Christmas

In Edgecumbe, 92% of contents claims are now fully settled and 54% of house claims have been finalised. All remaining claims are either partially settled, or are comprised of houses currently under construction.

We are confident that most, if not all of our Edgecumbe customers will have their claim finalised, or where repairs are being undertaken, will be back in their homes by Christmas.

An unprecedented number of storms and natural disasters in 2017

Tower CEO, Richard Harding, says 2017 has been unprecedented in the number of storms and natural disasters that have occurred.

"Our customers are relying on us to set things right, so we immediately established dedicated response teams to help the more than 5,000 customers who made a claim with us or with EQC ," said Mr Harding.

"These teams of specialists have been solely focussed on helping our customers get their homes and businesses restored and their lives back on track, in what has been a really tough time for them.

"I’m proud of the progress our team has made and our customers should be confident we are there to help them when they need us most," he said.

Richard Harding also said that customers impacted by the Kaikoura earthquakes have had a vastly different experience to those who experienced the Canterbury earthquakes 6 years ago.

"The new way of working between insurers and the EQC has thankfully enabled customers to get help faster and provided insurers with more visibility, allowing them to settle their customers’ claims fairly and quickly," he said.

We recognise that some customers have not had their claim finalised yet and we are working hard make this happen for them. Customers with any questions about their claim are encouraged to contact Tower’s claims team.