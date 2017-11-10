Housemart recognised with property management awards

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 12:40

Southern Lakes property management specialists Housemart have won two prestigious industry awards at the annual Leading Property Managers New Zealand Awards in Queenstown last night.

Housemart won the Excellence in Customer Service Award and property manager Nina Boyes won the Rising Star (Property Management) Award.

Housemart was a finalist in four out of seven categories at the LPMNZ event, held at Rydges Queenstown - and one of only two companies representing the South Island in the awards.

Judges were impressed by the company’s regular communication with owners and renters, its proactive management approach, outstanding customer feedback and commitment to delivering quality customer experiences.

Housemart has also experienced a 38% revenue increase and organic growth of 20%, while investing in technology, expanding the team and founding a ‘computers in homes’ initiative that gives reconditioned computers from businesses to families that can’t afford them.

Housemart general manager Julie Johnston says: "We’re honoured to be recognised by LPMNZ for our customer service and for our Rising Star, Nina. Nina works incredibly hard to build relationships by balancing the needs and expectations of both landlords and tenants, and this award is testament to her dedication.

"I'm proud of the entire Housemart team," Johnston adds. "We are motivated by the experience that our clients receive, not by the bottom line. Our team is driven and passionate about providing a fresh, innovative approach to property management through the latest in technology and good old-fashioned customer service."

Since its inception in 2012, Housemart has continued to gain accolades, including winning the REINZ NZ Property Management Agency of the Year for 2016/2017 and 2015/2017, plus taking out Property Manager of the Year for the LPMNZ 2015/2016 awards.

"Housemart began from the kitchen bench at home, eventually growing to a small office of two," Johnston recalls. "Since then we have experienced rapid growth - employing seven team members and which has led us to relocating into bigger premises."