NZUS Council Mike Moore Congressional Interns ready to depart for Washington DC

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 13:07

The New Zealand United States Council today farewelled four interns who are on their way to work in Washington DC courtesy of the NZUS Council Mike Moore Internship Programme. The programme is conducted in partnership with the University of Canterbury, Victoria University of Wellington and Air New Zealand.

NZUS Council Chairman Leon Grice said "the internship programme is designed to help the next generation of New Zealand leaders build a deeper understanding of the USA through working in Congress and building personal relationships with Members of Congress and their staff. It fits very well with our goal of providing platforms for New Zealand and US engagement and strengthening the bilateral relationship."

The internship programme is named in honour of former New Zealand Ambassador to the USA, Rt. Hon Mike Moore, who established the programme after the Christchurch earthquakes in 2010-11. The programme now involves students from the University of Canterbury’s Law School and Victoria University’s School of Political Science and International Relations. In the last six years, 24 students from the two schools have undertaken ten-week internships in the offices of various Members of Congress. This year’s intake are Stephanie Taylor, Karishma Patel, Robbie Morrison and Nasif Azam.

"The opportunity to observe the workings of United States politics and law making from the inside is very special for the successful students," said University of Canterbury Dean of the School of Law, Professor Ursula Cheer. "It is a wonderful opportunity that enhances the development of our students and helps prepare them for their careers and making a difference in the world."

Air New Zealand’s Head of Government and Industry Affairs Duncan Small said, "Air New Zealand is proud to be able to support the exchange of young leaders between New Zealand and the United States. We are continuing to grow our presence in the North American market. It is important that our future leaders understand each other’s cultures and political systems. We are delighted to facilitate that through this internship programme."

Professor Jennifer Windsor, Victoria University of Wellington Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean for the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, said "the internship programme is an example of the capital city experience that Victoria University offers its students. Our connections in the centres of politics in Wellington and Washington provide opportunities that will influence students for their lifetime."

The NZUS Council and partners look forward to welcoming back the interns in the New Year.