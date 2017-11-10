ANZ supports iPhone X Face ID functionality

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 13:51

ANZ New Zealand customers are now able to log in to ANZ goMoney using the iPhone X’s Face ID technology.

The bank is the first in New Zealand to confirm its mobile banking app will be compatible with Apple’s new facial recognition technology.

ANZ customers with an iPhone X will be able to use Face ID to securely access the goMoney app, without having to use a PIN or fingerprint.

ANZ NZ Head of Digital and Transformation Liz Maguire said: "iPhone Face ID is fantastic technology that will transform the way iPhone X users access online services - including mobile banking.

"A large number of our goMoney customers have been using TouchID to log in to goMoney. TouchID has been one of the things that has made the app easy to use.

"So we’re excited to support this new technology, which will make logging in to goMoney faster, easier, more personal, and with a high level of security."