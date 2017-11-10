Soljans Estate's launches The Grandmaster Fine Old Tawny Port

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 13:48

Soljans Estate is proud to announce the launch of its premier ‘The Grandmaster Fine Old Tawny Port’ that is solely available from the Cellar Door and through its exclusive partnership with The Loop Duty Free, Auckland International Airport.

This limited edition The Grandmaster Fine Old Tawny Port is an exclusive handcrafted blend by the third generation and current owner, Tony Soljan. The base wine was vintaged and solitarily matured in French oak brandy barrels when Tony and wife Colleen celebrated the birth of their first child, Tonia Soljan in 1968.

The first chapter of the Soljan’s story started back in 1927 when the ‘The Grandmaster’ Bartul Soljan, wife Rakelina and children sailed from the ancient town of Stari Grad on the sun-drenched Croatian island of Hvar to the 'new world’ with a passion to bring the art of winemaking to New Zealand.

With the knowledge and skills that he brought with him from his homeland, the Grandmaster Bartul made the first Soljans Port in 1932 before passing his grand winemaking aspirations down to his successors.

1937 marked the beginning of Chapter Two of the Soljan’s story when The Grandmaster’s eldest son Frank Soljan established his own winery and put his stamp on the family tradition. A perfectionist in everything he did, Frank built on the winemaking skills of his father and solidified Soljans reputation as a serious winemaking family making only high quality wine.

Being the third generation, Tony is driven by his own creativity that is manifested through the different wine styles that have now become Soljans flagships. The Grandmaster Fine Old Tawny Port is one of Tony’s outstanding blends that is now ready to be shared with the new generation of wine lovers.

"It has taken the family almost 50 years to finally decide that it is about time to launch a top notch wine that will be the ‘family topic’ that makes us, the Soljans proud," Tony said.

The Grandmaster Fine Old Tawny Port is a tribute to Bartul Soljan, a pioneer of winemaking in New Zealand who forged the path for the generations of Soljan vintners to come. The Grandmaster Bartul spent his lifetime on vineyard cultivation and his indefatigable passion in winemaking inspired his successors to continue the family legacy of pursuing excellence.

"Masculinity, boldness, power and sophistication are some of the distinguished characters you would pick up from sipping The Grandmaster Fine Old Tawny Port, a true resemblance of my grandfather - Bartul Soljan," Tony said.

"This special Tawny Port is not only loaded with flavour, it is also loaded with long history and what Croatian vintners are known for. Without doubt The Grandmaster Fine Old Tawny Port is one of the most exclusive Ports ever made in New Zealand history," Tony added.