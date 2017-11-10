Top-of-the-range patrol vessel for Gisborne fisheries officers

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 15:46

If you're thinking of violating fishing rules in the Gisborne region, you'd be wise to think twice.

Ministry for Primary Industries Gisborne fisheries officers have welcomed a faster, sleeker, more advanced patrol vessel to the fold.

Acting team manager Fisheries Compliance Mid-Central North Island, Adam Plumstead, says the purpose-built vessel provides significantly more capability.

"This vessel has a far greater range, allowing us to go further - uninterrupted - than we've gone before. The vessel's state-of-the-art electronics and features will allow us to track vessels at sea further out than we currently can.

"It's also pretty quick with a top speed of 45 knots or 83 kilometres an hour.

"We've got a top-class seafaring vessel now. The team's very happy."

Mr Plumstead says the new vessel replaces one that was recently decommissioned after coming to the end of its working life.

It will be used to conduct all enforcement activities at sea including recreational and commercial patrols.

The 7.5 metre, Picton-built Naiad, Te Haeata, was blessed by local kaumātua, Tāina Ngārimu, this morning. The blessing was attended by a range of people and organisations including local iwi, Coastguard, DOC, Gisborne District Council, NZ Police, NZ Fire Service and MPI's Director-General, Martyn Dunne.