International accolade for firm's gender diversity leadership

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 15:56

MinterEllisonRuddWatts commitment to greater gender diversity in the legal profession was celebrated at the Euromoney Legal Media Group Asia Women in Business Law Awards, held in Hong Kong last night.

The top tier firm was named the New Zealand’s best national firm for women in business and law.

The awards celebrate the advancement of women in the legal industry in the Asia-Pacific region, with firms from New Zealand, Australia and greater Asia competing to take top honours.

The Women in Business Law Awards aim to recognise the best initiatives for gender diversity, innovation, mentoring, work-life balance, pro bono work and talent management.

Chair of the firm, Lloyd Kavanagh says: "We’re proud of this international accolade and our ongoing work to encourage greater diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

"Diversity creates a competitive advantage, facilitating innovation for our clients while reflecting the communities in which we live and work. It also helps us attract and retain the best people.

"We are committed to creating a diverse law firm - a team with diverse perspectives, experiences, cultures, genders and ages - and business community for New Zealand."

MinterEllisonRuddWatts has the highest number of female partners and senior staff of any large law firm in New Zealand. Additionally 60 per cent of its workforce, 40 per cent of its Board and 53 per cent of its staff in supervisory positions are female.

The firm has previously been recognised as a leader in diversity at the Diversity New Zealand Awards.