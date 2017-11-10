Property Council awards celebrate the South Island's uniqueness

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 21:45

Those behind some of the South Island’s most significant building projects were recognised in Christchurch on Friday night as the property industry gathered for the Property Council Southern Excellence Awards.

Property Council South Island branch president, Roger Davidson said the awards bring the industry together to acknowledge the passion and skill required to negotiate the South Island’s unique environment.

"The South Island has some of the most complex challenges and exciting opportunities in the world as we rebuild an entire city, support New Zealand’s premier tourist drawcards and provide supporting infrastructure for geographically spread and diverse towns, cities, universities, industry and businesses."

This year’s judges were particularly pleased with the increase in, and calibre of, nominations in the Young Achiever of the Year and Best Team Awards.

The Greenwood Roche Young Achiever of the Year Award went to Fiona Short from Warren and Mahoney. Judges said Ms Short’s drive and passion has led her to achieve a great deal in her short time in the industry so far. They noted that she is ahead of her years in design ability and clearly understands her role as an architect by considering the requirements of those who will live in the buildings she designs.

The WSP Best Team Award was won by the Christ's College Team made up of Holmes Consulting, Naylor Love, Wilkie + Bruce and One4 Limited. This team, charged with strengthening Christ’s College’s heritage kitchen and tower, demonstrated an outstanding ability to work together to overcome obstacles in a very challenging project. For a relatively young team they thought outside the square and collaborated incredibly well.

Investment broker Hamish Doig was awarded the Kirk Roberts Consulting Engineers Long Service Award. Mr Doig is regarded as one of the most influential and successful investment brokers in New Zealand. He played a pivotal role in reviving interest in the Christchurch CBD after the earthquakes and continues to champion that cause. Mr Doig’s peers say he has an unerring belief in pursuing the positive, coupled with an ability to act decisively. Where others see a challenge, he sees opportunity.

Mr Davidson says the calibre and scope of the nominations shows the bredth of thinking and talent present behind the South Island’s infrastructure projects.

"Our local property industry is well-aware of and passionate abut the unique opportunity they have to leave a lasting and significant legacy on the South Island and its inhabitants, now and into the future."

"From rebuilding heritage to bringing new icons to life, tonight we celebrate the people behind the buildings," said Mr Davidson.

2017 WINNERS

Greenwood Roche Young Achiever Award- Fiona Short, Warren and Mahoney

Resene Urban Design Award - Oi Manawa, Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial, GHD

WSP Best Team Award - Christ's College Kitchen Tower Team, Holmes Consulting, Naylor Love, Wilkie + Bruce, One4 Limited

GHDWoodhead creative spaces Property Professional of the Year Award - Brady Cosgrove, Cosgroves

The Buchan Group Outstanding Leadership Award - Don Miskell, Miskell Consultancy

Anderson Lloyd Judges Choice Award -Charlotte McKirdy, Parker Warburton Team Architects and Tom Chatterton Rider Levett Bucknall

Property Council South Island Supreme Award - Oi Manawa, Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial, GHD

Kirk Roberts Consulting Engineers Long Service Award - Hamish Doig, Colliers