CPTPP moves welcomed by ExportNZ

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 08:32

ExportNZ says news that TPP - now CPTPP - is back on track will be appreciated by exporters.

ExportNZ Executive Director Catherine Beard has welcomed signs of movement in the deal.

"It’s great news that the deal is still alive, and that New Zealand is still in there.

"It sounds like some concerns with the deal have been addressed while core elements such as tariff reduction have been retained.

"On the back of the just-released ExportNZ DHL Export Barometer where exporters are very confident for the year ahead, this bodes well for export growth.

"ExportNZ looks forward to working with the Government as it progresses the deal back in New Zealand."