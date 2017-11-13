Consumers spot scams for Fraud Awareness Week

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 09:03

Knowing how to spot a scam is one of the best ways to protect yourself in today’s digitally-enhanced world and the focus of this year’s Fraud Awareness Week, says Consumer Protection Manager Mark Hollingsworth.

"New Zealanders fall victim to scams every day. Netsafe data shows over 7,500 New Zealanders reported being scammed last year, losing a total of $11.7 million. Common scams include ‘phishing’ emails from scammers pretending to be from a trusted brand and cold-callers claiming they can ‘fix’ your computer," says Mr Hollingsworth.

"These statistics highlight the need for everyone to know what to look out for to stay safe. Fraud Awareness Week is an opportunity to bring this global issue into the limelight in New Zealand; to focus on educating consumers about how to spot a scam in everyday scenarios.

"Our main message to consumers is to remain vigilant; be suspicious, don’t engage with scammers, and do your research before handing over any personal or financial information.

"Asking yourself, have I been contacted unexpectedly, does it seem strange, is the offer too good to be true, or do the contact details appear to be illegitimate, before taking action will help you to recognise a scam," says Mr Hollingsworth.

Consumer Protection has developed a range of materials, including a How to spot a scam video and a Fraud Awareness Quiz, for consumers to access at the dedicated Fraud Awareness Week 2017 webpage.

Fraud Awareness Week is a weeklong cross-government initiative aimed to get people talking about scams. Fraud Awareness Week 2017 will run until Saturday 18 November.

For more information, visit www.consumerprotection.govt.nz.