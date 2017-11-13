NZBA launches scam resource for Fraud Awareness Week

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 10:10

As part of International Fraud Awareness Week, the New Zealand Bankers’ Association has launched a guide on how people can help keep themselves safe from online scams.

"We’ve designed the pamphlet to help raise awareness about the risk of online scams, and how to keep yourself safe," says New Zealand Bankers’ Association chief executive Karen Scott-Howman.

"We’ve made it easy to read, and included websites where you can find out more information. It’s pretty high level, and isn’t meant to be comprehensive. We hope that it will prompt people to find out more.

"Fraudsters are always coming up with new ways to steal our money. They trick people into handing over personal information. Once they have your bank account details and PIN or password they can access your identity and your money.

"We’re saying it’s okay to be a bit suspicious. For example, beware of email from people you don’t know. Avoid clicking on email links or downloading unknown software. Don’t share PINs and passwords with anyone. Only give personal information to people and organisations you trust.

"It also pays to be careful with other personal information, like your passport and driver’s licence details," adds Scott-Howman.

The pamphlet will be available in some bank branches. The content of the guide is also available on NZBA’s website here: http://www.nzba.org.nz/consumer-information/fraud-protection/how-to-keep-yourself-safe-from-online-scams/

A printable PDF version is available here: http://www.nzba.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/How-To-Keep-Yourself-Safe-From-Online-Scams-PDF.pdf

International Fraud Awareness Week runs from 12-18 November. For more information, please see: http://www.fraudweek.com/.