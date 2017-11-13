Mastercard confirms Rugby World Cup 2019 ambassadors

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 10:30

Mastercard has announced three rugby stars as Rugby World Cup 2019 Japan Ambassadors - Dan Carter, Michael Leitch and Akihito Yamada.

Dan Carter, three-time winner of the prestigious World Rugby Player of the Year award, continues his support as a Mastercard Ambassador since 2014.

The Japan tournament will be the first time the Rugby World Cup has been hosted in Asia - and Mastercard has brought on two Japanese players as RWC 2019 Ambassadors, Michael Leitch and Akihito Yamada.

Michael Leitch, Japan national team captain, was born in New Zealand and moved to Japan age 15. Akihito Yamada, who played for Japan in the 2015 Rugby World Cup, will also represent the host nation.

The Mastercard RWC 2019 Ambassadors will help bring the Rugby World Cup to life. As a Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup 2019, Mastercard will utilise the ambassadors for Priceless Experiences, consumer promotions and meet and greet opportunities.

Following the announcement of the ambassadors, Nandan Mer, Division President for Japan, Mastercard, commented, "All employees are extremely delighted at the inauguration of ambassadors Michael Leitch and Akihito Yamada, who represent the host nation, as well as global rugby legend Dan Carter, who has been a Mastercard ambassador since 2014.

"As a Worldwide Partner we look forward with excitement to delivering value-added priceless experiences linked to this tournament for rugby fans throughout the world, to all Mastercard members and partner companies."

Mastercard has a long history in sports sponsorships and always looks to enhance the fan experience and provide its cardholders with exclusive benefits and priceless experiences.

Mastercard is offering those who apply for tickets using their Mastercard the chance to receive a double entry in the ticketing ballot for the opportunity to secure tickets to each of the matches they apply for. Fans will be able to apply for tickets with via a ballot system from January 2018.

Priceless Experiences and Benefits

As part of the agreement, Mastercard will look to package ‘Priceless’ experiences such as Man of the Match, helping fans to get closer to the tournament and the athletes they love. Mastercard will also provide exclusive benefits for cardholders to use their Mastercard through Rugby World Cup 2019.