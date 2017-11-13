Keeping TPP deal alive good news for export community - EMA

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 11:16

Confirmation that a deal to keep the Trans-Pacific Partnership alive is good news for the export community, says the EMA.

Under the new name of Comprehensive Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) the renewed agreement will address concerns, previously unattended to by the 11 parties.

Free trade agreements, such as this, are vital for our exporting community and economy, says Kim Campbell, CEO, EMA.

"It’s to New Zealand’s advantage to be at the table with this 21st Century trade agreement. We are an economy of 4.5 million people and it’s exciting that we will have access to markets, such as Japan, which we otherwise wouldn’t.

"The CPTPP gives New Zealand access to some of our most significant trading partners, along with opening other doors. While it’s not perfect, it has to be the way forward."

The New Zealand Government coalition team did well on CPTPP at APEC in Da Nang in difficult circumstances, says Mr Campbell.