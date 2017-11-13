Blue Wing Honda celebrates 45 years on NZ farms

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 14:36

This November marks 45 years since Blue Wing Honda began operating in New Zealand. And to celebrate the milestone, they’re asking farmers to share their favourite farm memories. The best farm yarn will win a brand-new farm bike worth over $5,000.

New Zealand’s official importer and distributor of genuine Honda motorcycles began selling road bikes and off-road bikes in 1972. By the late 1970s, All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) were being bought in large numbers by the nation’s farmers.

The locally-owned company has been heavily involved in the farming community ever since and consistently enjoys the number one market position for ATV sales.

Supporting a dealer network of over 50 dealers from Kaitaia to Invercargill, Blue Wing Honda has invested heavily in a nationwide store refresh project over the past 18 months. Dealers actively support their local farming groups and are heavily involved in community trail ride events.

Blue Wing Honda’s close ties with the rural sector are demonstrated by its sponsorship of key national farming events and organisations. They are the longest-standing supporter of the Young Farmer competition after 43 years of continuous sponsorship. Other industry partnerships include The Dairy Industry Awards and Herefords Association.

The competition to celebrate the brand’s 45-year history on New Zealand farms is up and running from now until 14th December 2017. To enter, people need to share a story or photo about their farm at honda45.co.nz. Up for grabs is a brand new XR190 farm bike worth $5,500.

Marketing manager Damien Smyth says the competition is a great way to acknowledge the company’s long history with New Zealand’s rural sector.

"The competition is for farmers to share their farming stories and how long they have been on their farms. Honda bikes have been on New Zealand farms for generations so we want to hear about the multi-generation farms out there," says Damien.

Honda bikes are built on a foundation of reliability and are designed for use in New Zealand’s rugged and varied conditions.

"All our products are well tested before release to the local market and we are closely involved in the discussions around design, research and development in America to ensure each generation of bikes is even better than the last," says Damien.