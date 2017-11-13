Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 14:49

The Westpac New Zealand Franchise awards presentation and gala dinner was truly a night of celebration and recognition for some wonderful achievers.

It is always a special moment to see the surprise and jubilation of the winners. Many of them said that the accolade of winning and the process they have gone through is a real motivation to keep surging forward with their business.

Our Supreme winner in both categories for this year is Just Cabins and Just Cabins Waipa, Otorohanga and King Country. Just Cabins has had several accolades in previous years winning the Lifestyle category award, however this is the first year they have received the Supreme Awards and a double banger at that. A huge congratulations to Just Cabins and to Judi and Earl McWhirter - Just Cabins Waipa, Otorohanga and King Country.

It was also an honour to be able to acknowledge three inductees to Life Membership: Estelle Logan, Galvin Bartlett and Laurel McCulloch.

It is wonderful to see such dedication to the business of franchising and support of the Franchise Association over many years.

A well deserved honour indeed and our thanks and congratulations go to you all.

Thanks to all entrants, attendees, sponsors and staff who contributed to make a truly memorable evening.

For a full list of winners click here: http://www.franchiseassociation.org.nz/westpac-new-zealand-franchise-awards-2017.html

To access winners' professional photos from the night click here. Please check back again later on this week, as we upload more images.

A huge thanks to Westpac and our supporting sponsors. Your support is truly appreciated.

PS: There is no time like now to start thinking about entering for next year's awards!