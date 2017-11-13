He Toki Step Up helping people out employment

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 15:02

A new civil skills training programme - He Toki Step Up is helping people out of unemployment and into work.

In April this year He Toki recognised a need to help Kaikōura and Christchurch locals to up skill to get into fulltime employment.

Kym Hamilton, Programme Manager - He Toki, says we recognised there were some very short courses that we could offer potential employees that would really enhance their chances of getting a job.

"We offer whānau short courses to build confidence and skills and help get drivers licences, traffic control certification, site safe qualifications and first aid training," says Kym.

"We choose to offer these qualifications because we were hearing from industry and the community that these were barriers to entry into the workforce," she says.

"These are simple programmes run by fantastic tutors that make a real difference for our whānau," says Kym.

Since the programme began the following qualifications have been obtained by participants:

10 trainees have sat and passed their restricted license, 2 have passed their full license and 4 have obtained their learners licence.

31 have sat and passed their Traffic Control license

14 have passed their Construct Safe qualification

12 have gained Site Safe qualifications

28 have completed a comprehensive First Aid qualification

To further help participants get into work, He Toki has engaged with 20 local employers including Spraymarks, City Care and Concut who have employed He Toki trainees.

The course has seen 23 participants into full time work and 4 into further study. These statistics really speak for themselves.

"This course is helping those who are the most vulnerable in society and is helping them feel confident to enter into civil and other work," Says Ariana Te Whetu, He Toki Employment Coach.

"One success is that most of our programme graduates are earning more than minimum wage and this is an industry where you can quickly make your way into more skilled, responsible and higher paying roles," says Harrison Hunt, He Toki mentor.

Another success is that one young couple who had both been on the benefit for quite a few months have full time permanent contracts, they moved into their own flat, have purchased a new family car, a work vehicle and their combined income is more than $127,000 per year.

He Toki was born out of the Canterbury Earthquakes and provides trades training and apprenticeships programme for Māori. The programme brings together the strengths, knowledge, expertise, capability and networks of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, Te Tapuae o Rehua, Hawkins Group and Ara Institute of Canterbury.

Kym Hamilton, Programme Manager, He Toki, says, "He Toki is designed to create life changing opportunities for Māori."

If you would like more information on He Toki call 0800 HE TOKI (438 - 654).