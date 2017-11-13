'McAfee raises the flag for female equality in tech industry'

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 15:38

On Tuesday, 14th November, more than 35 of the world’s most impressive and inspiring speakers will address six of the most critical security themes affecting industries and individuals today. Amongst those themes will be a subject which has dominated headlines around the world: the issue of gender diversity - or lack, thereof - in the technology industry.

The session - entitled "Women in Security" - will be hosted by McAfee’s global chief human resources officer, Chatelle Lynch, and will feature a panel comprised of some of Australia’s most engaging and inspiring female business leaders:

- Michelle Price, COO at the Australian Cyber Security Growth Network

- Jill Slay, Director Cyber Resilience Initiatives at the Australian Computer Society

- Sharmila Packiaraja, ICT Cyber Security Manager at Kinetic IT

"It’s estimated that women make up just 11% of the global information security workforce and that’s unacceptable," said McAfee’s Chatelle Lynch. "As one of the world’s leading cybersecurity companies we aim to champion diversity in all forms, irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, religious affiliation or ethnicity. It’s true that diversity breeds creativity, and from creativity we achieve effective solutions. This is not only desirable, but imperative for a company like ours which needs to be resilient against all manner of threats, all of the time"

In addition to the "Women in Security" panel, McAfee and Kinetic IT are proud to recognise women who have significantly contributed to the cybersecurity field with the McAfee 2017 Outstanding Women in Security Award.

Nominations were made for women who have shown exceptional contribution in the IT Security field through areas that include innovation, technical and engineering knowledge and leadership. Females in cybersecurity roles attending the MPOWER Cybersecurity Summit were eligible to receive the 2017 Outstanding Women in Security Award.

Achievement attributes within the IT Security sector:

- Delivered ‘big picture’ ideas and vision responding to change and discovering unique business opportunities

- Excelled in the technical and/or engineering segment

- Demonstrated outstanding commitment through continuous career development and professional achievements

- Showed a significant impact on the business and industry

The winner will be announced at MPOWER on Tuesday, 14 November 2017.

About MPOWER APAC

MPOWER (previously known, globally, as FOCUS) is a one-day event that will take place at Sydney’s International Convention Centre (ICC) in Darling Harbour on Tuesday, 14 November 2017. It is designed to tackle a diverse range of themes relevant to all types and sizes of industry.

Before the Women in Security panel takes place, Chris Young will open the summit with a keynote address in which he will share not only his future vision for McAfee, but for the cybersecurity industry as a whole. He will tackle complicated and divisive issues, such as information sharing, explaining why this is not only necessary, but critical, to protect the security of our nations, companies and populations.