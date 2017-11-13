International Fraud Awareness Week: How to spot a scam

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 16:14

This week is International Fraud Awareness week. The theme is- how to spot a scam. The Banking Ombudsman Scheme is about resolving and preventing problems to improve banking for customers and banks. We are passionate about working collaboratively to fight fraud and minimise consumer losses.

"Scams cost New Zealanders, banks and the economy millions of dollars each year. In addition to the financial cost, significant emotional damage is suffered by victims and their families", says Banking Ombudsman, Nicola Sladden.

"We all need to play our part to spot scams. The banking industry can intercept and disrupt some scams through effective scam prevention systems. Most banks have robust fraud prevention systems and policies, dedicated fraud teams and well trained front-line staff. Customers also need to be scam-savvy, and think carefully about their security practices.

"We tend to be very trusting in New Zealand. We all need to be on the look-out for:

- romance scams - when people pose as potential romantic partners, usually overseas

- investment and lottery scams - when a scammer offers to pay out winnings if you pay a processing fee or upfront investment

- money mules - when a scammer asks a bank customer to accept and forward on money stolen from another victim’s bank account

- phishing scams - often calls or emails purporting to be from internet services providers or other legitimate companies. And these are getting more sophisticated, like the case below.

Some practical tips for avoiding scams:

- Be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls and emails telling you something is wrong. Don’t let them panic you -call your normal provider to check, especially before you download anything.

- Anyone calling or emailing to ask for personal information, PINs and passwords is likely trying to scam you.

- Password lock all your devices and banking apps, use different passwords, and change your passwords every six weeks. Don’t use the same security prompt (eg mother’s maiden name) for everything.

- Install software to fight against malware and keep it up to date - it’s your responsibility if you use online banking.

- Put text authentication on money transfers and don’t share the verification codes with anyone.

- Don’t rush in to help - if you get an email purporting to come from a friend in distress overseas, check with their family first.

- Be very careful with online gambling (including Facebook gambling). You could be giving out information to scammers.

- Don’t carry out payments or financial transactions on a public internet connection (like free wifi spots)

For more information see our guide on scams Common scams targeting bank customers or www.consumerprotection.govt.nz.