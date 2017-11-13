Franchise winners recognised as best in business

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 15:56

Fifteen franchises across New Zealand were honoured on 11 November at the 23rd Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards held at Alexandra Park. Over three hundred franchisee owners and their personal and business families attended the Awards presentation and Gala dinner.

Hosts, the Franchise Association of New Zealand, received entries across twenty one categories. Working in collaboration with the Business Excellence Foundation, entries are evaluated against the Baldridge criteria which are recognised as a very comprehensive business standard.

The Supreme Winners were Just Cabins - Waipa, Otorohanga and King Country for Westpac Franchisee of the Year and Just Cabins for Westpac Franchise System of the year.

Fastway Couriers yet again took away the award for Franchise System of the Year - Community Involvement highlighting their continued commitment as a responsible business citizen and Dream Doors NZ is the first time winner of the Digital Innovation award demonstrating that franchise businesses are continuing to innovate and lead the way in many areas of business.

The International Franchising of the Year Award was awarded to SelectFranchising.

Other category winners included

Franchisee of the Year

Community Involvement Jesters, Mt Wellington

Business Services, Crest Clean Dunedin

Retail, Mister Minit St Lukes

Food and Beverage, Jesters Mt Wellington

Home Services, Dream Doors Christchurch

Lifestyle Services, Just Cabins - Waipa, Otorohanga and King Country

Franchise Systems winners of the year included

Retail, Super Liquor Holdings

Food and Beverage, The Coffee Club (Franchising) NZ Ltd

Home Services, SelectFranchising

Lifestyle Services, Just Cabins

The Regional Master Franchisee of the Year award went to SelectValet Auckland and Service Provider of the Year to Franchise Accountants.

Marketing initiatives were also acknowledged with Foodco NZ winning Media Campaign of the Year.

Franchising continues to evolve and new players are emerging. Zones Landscaping was acknowledged as the Best Emerging Franchise.

And there were some sales superstars. The Field Manager of the Year, 500K and under, was won by a jubilant Caylee Brown from Safe Kids in Daily Supervision and Stephen Brown from Columbus Coffee took away the Field Manager of the Year, over 500K category.

This year the Franchise association celebrates their 21st birthday, promoting best practice franchising.

The Association provides numerous networking and educational opportunities and also undertakes Government advocacy on behalf of their members, representation through a collective voice to media to ensure that franchising is positively promoted as a business model. FANZ also has a strong member base of professionals across, lawyers, consultants, accountants, HR advisors, publishers and business advisors who specialize in the franchising area.

The Franchise New Zealand Annual Conference and the Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards, plus the regular Speaker Breakfasts and After 4’s are all key events of FANZ, which encourage, sharing and learning, the promotion of Best Practice Franchising and applaud success.

FANZ is a member of the World Franchise Council and the Asia Pacific Franchise Council and continually works to network and stay informed on franchising issues around the world.

"When you are in a franchise you are in a business for yourself but not by yourself" says Brad Jacob, Chairman Franchise Association of New Zealand.

"I congratulate all the winners of the 2017 Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards. The Franchise Association is extremely proud of members who continually aspire to the highest of standards and live the motto of 'Best Practice in Franchising". Franchising in New Zealand is $27.6 billion dollar contributor to the economy so it is fitting that we acknowledge and celebrate the success of our members and the contribution they make both nationally and locally. This the 23rd year of Westpac's support as principal sponsor for the Franchise Awards for which we wholeheartedly acknowledge them" says CEO of the Franchise Association of New Zealand, Robyn Pickerill.

If you are considering purchasing a franchise always look for the Franchise Member association logo, as part of your due diligence. "It is a sign of the member’s commitment to best practice franchising." says Pickerill.

What does it mean to be a member of the Franchise Association of New Zealand?

A member of the Franchise Association of New Zealand offers a high levelof credibility as they have submitted their documentation for scrutiny to ensure that their Franchise Agreements contain all the elements required under the Association’s Codes of Ethics, Code of Practice and Rules. Some of the key elements required are:

All franchisor members must provide you with a disclosure document containing all the key details about the franchise.

1. You will receive the necessary information in good time to make a sound decision.

2. You will be encouraged to take proper legal and financial advice, and asked to provide evidence that you have done so, or if you decline to take advice you will be asked to sign a statement to that eff ect.

3. All franchisor members off er a seven day cooling-off period, which means that you have seven days after entering into the agreement to reconsider and formally withdraw.

4. All franchisor members offer a simple dispute resolution process in their agreements to protect the ongoing relationship.

5. A member also signs up to the requirement to alternative dispute resolution options, which may result in the appointment of a mediator.

6. Only Franchise Association members are bound by the Franchise Association of New Zealand’s Code of Practice and the Code of Ethics.

Full details of the matters mentioned above are contained in the Franchise Association of New Zealand Code of Practice, which can be downloaded from the Franchise Association website. www.franchiseassociation.org.nz