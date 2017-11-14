Bioenergy Association congratulates Fonterra on clean energy target

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 09:04

The Bioenergy Association congratulates Fonterra on its commitment to reduce absolute emissions by 30% by 2030, and transition towards net zero emissions by 2050.

Brian Cox, Executive Officer, says Fonterra is already trialling co-firing wood biomass in existing coal boilers and the Co-op’s commitment to not installing any new coal boilers from 2030 sends a strong signal to the bioenergy industry. "Fonterra is a large energy user and their intention to transition away from coal will provide positive stimulus for the wood fuel supply sector to meet fuel demand. The wood fuel supply market has been growing and is well placed to increase fuel supply over the next few years. Fonterra’s phased approach to transitioning to renewables means that an orderly market development can occur."

The Bioenergy Association has been preparing for a growth in the wood energy market and has already established best practice guidelines, and runs a scheme for accrediting wood fuel suppliers. As a result Fonterra can be confident of reliably sourcing consistent quality wood fuel.

"Heating using wood fuel is already well established in the wood processing sector and heat for food processing, such as milk, will build on that strong foundation. The sector is fortunate in that it has well proven equipment and experienced service providers. The phased increased heating from wood will encourage those businesses to grow to meet demand."

"Such leadership from Fonterra will show other potential wood fuel users the viability of bioenergy and support expansion of the wood fuel market so that greenhouse gas emissions are reduced."