Generating knowledge to support sustainable tourism

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 09:54

A framework to lead and manage the insight available to New Zealand tourism operators and support sustainable growth of the $35 billion industry has been launched by Tourism Industry Aotearoa.

"The Tourism 2025 growth framework identified that getting accurate and timely insight from data and research is crucial for the industry’s ongoing success. However, while there is a lot of data available, the needs of users are only being partly met because the current insight system is incomplete and disjointed," TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says.

The Tourism Insight Framework aims to drive changes so that tourism businesses and stakeholders have the quality knowledge needed to make better informed decisions and achieve better outcomes.

Tourism insight is sourced from various types of data, analysis and strategic research, both government and private sector generated. How this information is interpreted, packaged and made available is crucial, as information is only ‘insightful’ when it generates knowledge to support tourism decision-making.

"Extensive work has been completed to understand the current state of the tourism insight system, what the industry wants from a future insight system and the actions needed to bridge that gap," Mr Roberts says.

The industry-led framework has five inter-related elements:

- leadership

- sustainable funding

- quality inputs

- technology

- enabling better decisions

Under each element, the Tourism Insight Framework sets out a series of actions for both the private sector and government.

"This launch is just the start. We will now begin the substantial task of improving the insight system guided by the framework. We are determined to seek solutions to ensure the industry benefits from the trusted, accessible and relevant insight it needs to support sustainable tourism," Mr Roberts says.

To read the Tourism Insight Framework, go to:

www.tia.org.nz/advocacy/tia-projects/tourism-insight-framework