Purina 'Perfect match' campaign idea wins $100K competition

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 09:30

You will soon be able to find your new best furry friend through an innovative retail campaign, thanks to Nestlé Purina, the winners of oOh!media’s $100K EXCITE competition.

oOh! challenged New Zealand agencies and advertisers to create interactive and engaging ways to use the new EXCITE retail panels. Purina and Mediacom created the ‘Perfect match’, which will see the development of an innovative tool that helps match shoppers with shelter animals.

Purina and Mediacom were awarded the winning prize of $100,000 worth of oOh!’s world leading retail digital media for their pet adoption matching campaign idea. The campaign topped a field of 36 innovative entries from across New Zealand seeking to demonstrate how the interactivity of oOh!’s EXCITE retail panels can engage shoppers in new and creative ways.

General Manager of oOh! New Zealand Adam McGregor said: "The Purina ‘Perfect match’ idea was a clear winner because it was extremely engaging and highly interactive. It also makes great use of the environment, opens dialogue with a wide audience and deepens consumers’ relationships with Purina.

"It brings to life a global vision at a local level, fully utilises oOh!’s retail network and integrates seamlessly with social media," Mr McGregor said. Chairman of judges Derek Lindsey from OMANZ says: "The campaign shows full-spectrum thinking and links a clever creative hook with strong interaction and amplification making the best use of the audience dwell time. "The judges were also impressed by the extension of the campaign beyond the EXCITE panels to full motion ShopaLive panels and EVOKE large format sites as well as with social media which will enable animal lovers to see pets available for adoption in their local area."

Nigel Corbett, Head of Media and Communications for New Zealand’s most innovative company, WETA Workshop, said the entries submitted showed how compelling interactive Out Of Home had become.

"The age of interruption advertising is dying," Corbett said. "We can skip TV ads and watch Netflix and stuff like that and it is the same with digital and online, where you have ad blockers. So I think to entice people and talk with them on a one-to-one basis with oOh!’s technology and screens is absolutely fantastic."

Other Judges included the CEO and Founder of The Avalon Group, Ryf Quail, and oOh!’s CMO, Michaela Chan.